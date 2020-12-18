The Pillars of Biloxi preparing for COVID-19 vaccine

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 1 minute ago

The Pillars of Biloxi Community Elder-Care Services is preparing for the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine which could arrive at the facility any day now.

- sheila bachtel, the pillars - admistrator:- "our residents have been excite about the vaccine."

"we are hoping that our residents are able to spend mor- time with their loved ones."

Due to cdc restrictions, there- have been limits on - visitation from family and- friends.

Sheila bachtel, the- pillars admistrator:- - - - "the entire time we've allowed window visits, we've done - virtual facetime, we are- allowed to do some in person- visits and we have to follow th- state guidelines on - that."

According to the cdc, 8 out of- 10 covid 19 related deaths in - the - united states have been adults- 65 years old or older.- for the pillars, the vaccine- could arrive at any time.

- sheila bachtel, the pillars - admistrator:- "we're hoping for any day, we'v been in communitcation with the- we should have- 24 to 48 hour notice of the - reciept of the vaccine."

"walgreens will be coming in to set up a clinic, to administer- the vaccine.

Everyone - will be monitored after - recieving the vaccine for - - - - potential side affects."

Sabria reid, news 25:- "it is not a required that residents at the pillars of - biloxi have to get the covid- vaccine, however there will be- one available to every single - resident who- - - wants one."

Sheila bachtel, the pillars - admistrator:- "most of them do, we have a few that are hesitant, which is - expected with - anything new, their biggest - concern is the possibility of - - - - side affects."

This is only the first round of the covid- vaccine, so the - pillars will continue to take - every precaution to - keep residents and staff safe.- "continue to follow every necessary percaution to keep ou- residents and staff - safe, we'll continue to wear pp- and do routine testing after th- vaccine ."

