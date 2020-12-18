Gulfport man sentenced in 2018 Bay St. Louis shooting Video Credit: WXXV - Published 2 minutes ago Gulfport man sentenced in 2018 Bay St. Louis shooting A Gulfport man has been sentenced to 40 years with 20 years to serve in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter and armed robbery. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend - sentenced to 40 years, with 20- a gulfport man has been - sentenced to 40 years, with 20- years to serve in prison after- pleading guilty to manslaughter- and armed robbery.- according to district attorney- joel smith, 21-year-- old xavier lamar simmons of - gulfport entered the- guilty plea for those charges a- the hancock county- courthouse for the june 6th,- 2018 shooting of d'ante - washington at martin luther kin- jr. park in bay saint louis.- at the time of the shooting,- witnesses described a gold- sedan leaving the area and a t-- shirt being thrown out of - the window, which was was - forensically tested and - matched to simmons' dna.- investigators were also able to- identify the owner of the - gold sedan and determined that- it was being used by simmons at- the - time of





