Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barack Obama's Favorite Books Of 2020

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Barack Obama's Favorite Books Of 2020

Barack Obama's Favorite Books Of 2020

Former President Barack Obama is keeping up with his annual custom of sharing his favorite books of the year.

In a Twitter post Thursday, he highlighted 17 titles that made the cut this year.

Noticeably absent from the list is his own memoir "A Promised Land" which hit bookstores last month.

Isabel Wilkerson's "Caste," made the list, as did Brit Bennett's "The Vanishing Half".

C Pam Zhang's "How Much of These Hills is Gold" was also picked by the former president for his list of favorites.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Barack Obama Reveals His Must-See TV Shows

Barack Obama Reveals His Must-See TV Shows Enjoying some downtime now that he’s no longer running the free world, former President Barack...
SOHH - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Barack Obama Clarifies "Snappy Slogans" Remark on 'The Daily Show' | THR News [Video]

Barack Obama Clarifies "Snappy Slogans" Remark on 'The Daily Show' | THR News

Barack Obama responded to criticism of his remark that political candidates risk losing support when they turn to "snappy slogans" like "defund the police" during an appearance on 'The Daily Show' with..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:31Published
Barack Obama Trolls Donald Trump ‘Birther’ Claims [Video]

Barack Obama Trolls Donald Trump ‘Birther’ Claims

Former President Barack Obama mocked President Donald Trump for his past racist “birther” claims.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:03Published
How Much Are The Obamas Worth? [Video]

How Much Are The Obamas Worth?

The International Business Times reports that Pres. Barack Obama has a net worth of $70 million. The President receives a six-figure pension as a former president. Obama has made millions from speaking..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:31Published