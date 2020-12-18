Barack Obama's Favorite Books Of 2020

Former President Barack Obama is keeping up with his annual custom of sharing his favorite books of the year.

In a Twitter post Thursday, he highlighted 17 titles that made the cut this year.

Noticeably absent from the list is his own memoir "A Promised Land" which hit bookstores last month.

Isabel Wilkerson's "Caste," made the list, as did Brit Bennett's "The Vanishing Half".

C Pam Zhang's "How Much of These Hills is Gold" was also picked by the former president for his list of favorites.