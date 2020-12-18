More COVID Vaccines Coming To Illinois
CBS 2's Chris Tye reports on what Governor Pritzker said regarding COVID vaccines coming soon to assisted living facilities.
India has capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccines for itself, others countriesUnion Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on December 18 said that India's has enough capacity to produce COVID-19 vaccines for its needs and also to export it to other..
Illinois Has Enough COVID Vaccine For Second DoseCBS 2's Chris Tye reports Governor Pritzker said there will be enough COVID vaccines for those getting shots this week to get the necessary second vaccine weeks later, despite being told by the federal..
More Illinois Hospitals Get First Shipments Of COVID VaccineSome Illinois hospitals are getting their first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, including the Edward-Elmhurst Health System in the western suburbs. CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports.