Google AntiTrust Suit Probably On Hold

When is the DOJ’s antitrust suit against Google will go to trial?

According to CNBC and Gizmodo, it looks like the trail will be held late 2023.

Google and US District Judge Amit Mehta agreed in a Friday status hearing that the trial was on track to get rolling in “late 2023.” Mehta marked down September 12, 2023 as the tentative start date.

Why so much time?

The two sides need to iron out that wrinkle before the trial.