Video Credit: WXXV - Published 3 minutes ago

The Mississippi Aquarium is gearing up for their first beer-themed event featuring selections from area breweries and of course the aquarium’s many aquatic wonders.

- sip, sip, hooray!

The - mississippi aquarium is gearing- up for- their first beer-themed event,- - - featuring selections from area- breweries and of course, the- aquarium's many aquatic - wonders.- news 25's jeff haeger is live - from the aquarium with wxxv can expect under the sales tonight to get to active facilities.

The two things go hand-in-hand on record volumes will survive about what to expect you to $45 to.2 different blues lauded stuffs.

If you want.

Is and i do to promote health impact 2000 gulf coast really wanted to bring the need to gather a premium in indoor and outdoor investor.

This is a way to really bring everyone together and endure ... love you know enjoy some great br and be involved in any animals and really in a just come together as a community of interactions maybe incident is the actual quote of the animals who as i am about and we have adopted the dominant very people that emailed us yummy an mall better out know inside and out.

I have represented all debris that i'll be nice to learn about their beer and the poor local breathing summary absolutely so rapid all these proceeds do go to mississippi aquariums with" in google.

O these dolphins you know for