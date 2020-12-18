Fundraiser for Deputy's Child

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 5 minutes ago

Deputy's Child, in need of open heart surgery, has a fundraiser in his name.

Happening now -- the limestone county sheriff's office is hosting a fundraiser to help one of their own.

Deputy justin fields and his wife alley have a 6-month old son who has a small hole in his heart.

He'll have open heart surgery next month at vanderbilt medical center.

The money raised at the fundraiser will help cover the costs fields says he's grateful to the everyone in the community who's helped out.

Justin fields, deputy limestone county sheriffs office "it has been amazing, i mean words can't describe how much people have reached out and people that we've never met have come to us daily, offered their prayers and everything that you can imagine they've offered."

The fundraiser is expected to last until 7 tonight.

It's at the