Joe and Dr. Jill Biden Were "Surprised" By Op-Ed Piece Questioning Future First-Lady's Doctorate | THR News Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 02:31s - Published 2 minutes ago Joe and Dr. Jill Biden Were "Surprised" By Op-Ed Piece Questioning Future First-Lady's Doctorate | THR News Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden spoke with Stephen Colbert about the controversial op-ed that suggested she should drop the "Dr." before her name, saying, "It was really the tone if it. He called me 'kiddo.'" 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources President-elect Biden, Wife To Receive Coronavirus Vaccine Monday



President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, will be getting their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:24 Published 4 hours ago Tucker Carlson Calls Jill Biden "Illiterate"



Tucker Carlson is picking a fight with Jill Biden. Carlson is going after Biden over her use of "doctor" for her PhD in education. The Fox News host dedicated an entire segment to her dissertation.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published 1 day ago Jill Biden’s Doctorate Makes Conservatives Mad



The future first lady has clapped back at those who believe she shouldn’t use her academic title “Dr.” Credit: HuffPost NOW News Duration: 01:04 Published 1 day ago