WCPO 9 News anchor Craig McKee looks back at 2020's most memorable Feedback Friday calls Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 03:07s - Published 3 days ago WCPO 9 News anchor Craig McKee looks back at 2020's most memorable Feedback Friday calls 2020 certainly gave us plenty to think and opine about, from the coronavirus pandemic to states' restrictions on businesses and gatherings as a result of the pandemic to issues of social justice to renaming local sports teams and arenas. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like