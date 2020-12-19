Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Star Wars' Star Jeremy Bulloch Dies At 75

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:32s - Published
'Star Wars' Star Jeremy Bulloch Dies At 75

'Star Wars' Star Jeremy Bulloch Dies At 75

Actor Jeremy Bulloch has died.

The British stage and screen actor is best known for his role in the original Star Wars trilogy as Boba Fett.

Bulloch's agent confirmed in a statement to CNN that the beloved entertainer passed away on Thursday, December 17.

"He died peacefully, in hospital, surrounded by his family," the agent said.

Bulloch is survived by his wife, their 3 children, and 10 grandchildren.

He was 75 years old.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Jeremy Bulloch, Original Boba Fett Actor in ‘Star Wars’ Franchise, Dies at 75

Jeremy Bulloch, Original Boba Fett Actor in ‘Star Wars’ Franchise, Dies at 75 Jeremy Bulloch, the actor best known for portraying intergalactic bounty hunter Boba Fett in the...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Just JaredUpworthyUSATODAY.comJapan TodayBangkok PostCBC.caDaily RecordNYTimes.com


Star Wars Boba Fett actor Jeremy Bulloch dies aged 75

Star Wars Boba Fett actor Jeremy Bulloch dies aged 75 Jeremy Bulloch, who played bounty hunter Boba Fett in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died at the...
Sky News - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesBangkok PostDaily RecordUpworthy


ShowBiz Minute: Bulloch, Interscope Geffen, Bieber

Jeremy Bulloch, Boba Fett in first "Star Wars" trilogy, dies; Billboard: Interscope Geffen A&M named...
USATODAY.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Jeremy Bulloch, Actor Who Played Boba Fett, Dead at 75 [Video]

Jeremy Bulloch, Actor Who Played Boba Fett, Dead at 75

Jeremy Bulloch, Actor Who Played , Boba Fett, Dead at 75. Bulloch’s agent confirmed that the British actor died on Thursday. Bulloch had lived with Parkinson’s disease for “many..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published
Star Wars actor Jeremy Bulloch has died aged 75 [Video]

Star Wars actor Jeremy Bulloch has died aged 75

Jeremy Bulloch - who was known for playing Boba Fett in the original 'Star Wars' trilogy - has died aged 75.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:44Published