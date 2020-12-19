Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published 8 minutes ago

The Biggest Astrological Event of Our Lifetime Will Happen on December 21

On December 21, a rare alignment between Jupiter and Saturn is projected to take place.

According to Allure, the out of this world event is also known as a Great Conjunction.

It has become known popularly as the “Christmas Star”.

It is an especially vibrant planetary conjunction easily visible in the evening sky over the next two weeks.

The culmination of the event will take place on the night of Dec.

21.

The alignment of the planets is rare and only happens once every 20 years.