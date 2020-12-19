Eminem Offers An Apology To Rihanna On New Album

Global  
 

Eminem has released a new surprise album.

The new project is a companion to his 11th studio album, "Music to Be Murdered By." The Detroit superstar dropped "Music to Be Murdered By --- Side B," Thursday at midnight.

The album which is produced by Eminem and Dr. Dre, also features DJ Premier, Ty Dolla $ign, and Sly Pyper.

A new song titled "Zeus" is included that offers an apology to Rihanna for decade-old lyrics about Chris Brown that leaked in 2019.

The apology lyrics read "But, me, long as I re-promise to be honest / And wholeheartedly, apologies, Rihanna".


