Same day a Tucson man dies from COVID complications, brother receives vaccine

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 03:15s - Published
Eight Nuns Die In Past Week At Wisconsin Retirement Home [Video]

Eight Nuns Die In Past Week At Wisconsin Retirement Home

Eight nuns living at a retirement home for sisters in suburban Milwaukee died of COVID-19 complications in the last week — including four who passed away on the same day. Geoff Petrulis reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:49Published
First Doses Of Pfizer Vaccine May Arrive In New York This Weekend [Video]

First Doses Of Pfizer Vaccine May Arrive In New York This Weekend

The news comes on the same day health officials in the United Kingdom were advising other countries of the potential allergic reactions some patients have to the vaccine. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:37Published
Covid-19: Indian-origin man among first in the world to get vaccine|Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: Indian-origin man among first in the world to get vaccine|Oneindia News

An 87-year-old Indian-origin man from the north east of England will become one of the first people in the world to get a vaccine against COVID-19 when he receives his Pfizer jab at a hospital in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 00:58Published