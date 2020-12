Teachers, District Reach Agreement On Spring Classes Amid COVID-19 Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:19s - Published 3 minutes ago Teachers, District Reach Agreement On Spring Classes Amid COVID-19 Members of the United Teachers Los Angeles stated Friday that they have reached an agreement with school district officials on a plan for distanced learning in the spring but some details remain to be worked out. 0

