Video Credit: KEZI - Published 2 minutes ago

Austyn Hillsman's indictment comes 6 months after he allegedly crashed his pickup truck into a Honda carrying 19-year-old Caleb, 16-year-old Shelby, and 15-year-old Kylie Simonis back in May of this year.

Suspect in deadly DUII crash, that killed two siblings, indicted

9 news at 5" new details tonight.... on the man accused of driving drunk... and hitting and killing two siblings from sweet home in may.

Thanks for joining us tonight.

I'm matt templeman.

And i'm renee mccullough.

According to court documents... his blood alcohol level was .229 -- nearly three time the legal limit for being drunk.

21 year old austyn hillsman has been charged with two counts of manslaughter, one count of assault, one county of duii and one county of reckless driving.

Kezi nine news reporter connor mccarthy joins us live from eugene -- and connor... at just 21 years old, he's no stranger to the law?

Matt and renee-- austyn hillsman was actually on probation after being convicted for menacing and assault last november here in eugene.

Now he is facing five charges in the deaths of 19 year old caleb and 16 year old shelby simonis.

Caleb, shelby, and their 15-year-old sister, kylie were driving home to sweet home, shortly after midnight along highway 228 -- when police say hillsman hit their car.

They'd been at their mother's veterinary clinic in brownsville.

Police say hillsman was under the influence of alcohol when he hit the simonis' car near milepost 10.

They say his eyes were bloodshot, he was confused... his speech was slurred..

And they could smell alcohol on his breath.

Kylie survived and was taken to riverbend hospital-- caleb and shelby did not.

Their father--jim-- wrote this post on facebok.

...let's be very clear this is not a good day.

It will not be a good day when he sent to prison.

Nothing about this is good.

It's just another step.... matt and renee-- i did reach out to hillsman defense attorney--but i didn't hear back.

The linn county prosecutor assigned to this case says she can't comment on any active cases.

Coming up at