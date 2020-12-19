Colorado COVID Deaths Top 3,400 With 3,693 New Cases
Colorado COVID Deaths Top 3,400 With 3,693 New Cases
The daily positivity rate in Colorado is down to just over 7% with a goal of less than 5%.
