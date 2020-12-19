Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colorado COVID Deaths Top 3,400 With 3,693 New Cases

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Colorado COVID Deaths Top 3,400 With 3,693 New Cases

Colorado COVID Deaths Top 3,400 With 3,693 New Cases

The daily positivity rate in Colorado is down to just over 7% with a goal of less than 5%.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

One-day US deaths top 3,000, more than D-Day or 9/11

One-day US deaths top 3,000, more than D-Day or 9/11 Just when the US appears on the verge of rolling out a COVID-19 vaccine, the numbers have become...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Denver Post



Related videos from verified sources

Instagram rolls out new notifications about COVID-19 information [Video]

Instagram rolls out new notifications about COVID-19 information

Photo-sharing platform Instagram has announced the launch of two new features to help combat Covid-19 misinformation: users in areas with surging cases will see a link to their local health authority..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published
Massachusetts Surpasses 300,000 Confirmed COVID Cases [Video]

Massachusetts Surpasses 300,000 Confirmed COVID Cases

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,632 new coronavirus cases and 53 more deaths on Friday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:12Published
New Jersey Plans To Open Mega Vaccination Sites [Video]

New Jersey Plans To Open Mega Vaccination Sites

In the state of New Jersey, COVID-19 is spreading wildly with 4,000 new positive cases and 44 more confirmed deaths reported Friday. This comes as Gov. Phil Murphy announces the plan to open mega..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:36Published