Trail Of Terror: Oakland Man Suspected In 3-County Crime Spree Arrested Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:20s - Published 4 minutes ago Trail Of Terror: Oakland Man Suspected In 3-County Crime Spree Arrested A man who was arrested after jumping into the San Francisco Bay is accused of being at the center of a crime spree, including an alleged attempted murder and multiple robberies, that spanned three counties, the Solano County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trio From Texas Could Face Terror And Hate-Crime Charges Following Crime Spree Across Two States



They're accused of going on a crime spree across two states that included the murder of a man at a 7-Eleven just outside Las Vegas, now three East Texas residents could be facing terrorism and.. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 01:16 Published 2 weeks ago