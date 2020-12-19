U.S. FDA authorizes second COVID-19 vaccine

Global  
 

Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine on Friday became the second to receive emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, welcome news to a nation with a staggering COVID-19 death toll of over 311,000 lives lost.

Gavino Garay reports.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave Moderna the green light on Friday night to provide doses of its coronavirus vaccine to millions of Americans for inoculation.

Moderna's vaccine became the second to the receive emergency use authorization, or EUA -- welcome news to a nation with a staggering COVID-19 death toll of over 311,000 lives lost.

The FDA announced the authorization the day after the agency's panel of outside experts endorsed its use.

The authorization follows an EUA granted for a similar vaccine from Pfizer and German partner BioNTech that has been put into the arms of thousands of U.S. healthcare workers this week in a massive nationwide rollout.




