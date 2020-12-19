U.S. FDA authorizes second COVID-19 vaccine

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 00:45s - Published 2 minutes ago

Moderna Inc 's coronavirus vaccine on Friday became the second to receive emergency use authorization ( EUA ) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, welcome news to a nation with a staggering COVID-19 death toll of over 311,000 lives lost.

The FDA announced the authorization the day after the agency's panel of outside experts endorsed its use.

The authorization follows an EUA granted for a similar vaccine from Pfizer and German partner BioNTech that has been put into the arms of thousands of U.S. healthcare workers this week in a massive nationwide rollout.