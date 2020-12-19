Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Instagram rolls out new notifications about COVID-19 information

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Instagram rolls out new notifications about COVID-19 information

Instagram rolls out new notifications about COVID-19 information

Photo-sharing platform Instagram has announced the launch of two new features to help combat Covid-19 misinformation: users in areas with surging cases will see a link to their local health authority at the top of their feed and anyone searching for vaccine information will also be directed to credible health sources.

According to The Verge, these measures will be taken in addition to the social network blocking hashtags that contain vaccine misinformation, which also got a mention in announcement tweets.

The following features have been rolled out after several companies took steps to keep coronavirus misinformation from spreading at a vital time for the US, as health institutions struggle with record hospitalisations and the first of the approved Covid-19 vaccines start to roll out.

As reported by The Verge, Facebook, Instagram's parent company has rolled out its own misinformation-combating feature, sending users notifications if they have interacted with posts that contain it.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

Billie Eilish loses 100,000 Instagram followers after taking part in viral challenge [Video]

Billie Eilish loses 100,000 Instagram followers after taking part in viral challenge

Billie Eilish lost 100,000 followers on her Instagram page on Tuesday, after taking part in a viral challenge on the social media site.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published
Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira turns 2, mom Ritika shares adorable post | Watch [Video]

Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira turns 2, mom Ritika shares adorable post | Watch

Cricketer Rohit Sharma's daughter Samaira turned 2 on December 30, 2020. Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh took to Instagram and shared pictures of their daughter. The India cricketer too posted pictures of his daughter and wished the birthday girl. Rohit extended the birthday greetings to Samaira from Australia. He missed the first two Tests in Australia but will be available for the remaining two matches. Rohit joined the Indian squad on Wednesday in Melbourne after completing his quarantine. India won the second Test in Melbourne by 8 wickets to level the series 1-1. India had lost the first inside three days in Adelaide by 8 wickets. The third match of the series will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:44Published
Cristiano Ronaldo's Maradona tribute is Instagram's most-liked of 2020 [Video]

Cristiano Ronaldo's Maradona tribute is Instagram's most-liked of 2020

A heartfelt tribute to late soccer legend Diego Maradona from sports ace Cristiano Ronaldo has been crowned Instagram's most-liked post of the year.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

PM: Brexit deal ends issue that has bedevilled politics [Video]

PM: Brexit deal ends issue that has bedevilled politics

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the Brexit deal is a resolution to the UK-EU relationship which has "bedevilled politics" for almost five years. He adds: "Sometimes it's necessary, when everbody is telling you you can't achieve something, to go ahead and do it." Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:14Published
Boris Johnson updates public on schools plan [Video]

Boris Johnson updates public on schools plan

Prime Minister Boris Johnson updates the public on the updated plans for schools to return after the Christmas holidays. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:40Published
Boris Johnson urges adherence to the rules at press conferen [Video]

Boris Johnson urges adherence to the rules at press conferen

Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the public to follow the rules this New Years Eve and celebrate responsibly. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:35Published
Williamson announces most primaries will still open [Video]

Williamson announces most primaries will still open

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has announced that the vast majority of primary schools will still open on January 4th. A small number in areas with high community infection rates will be open to children of key workers only. Secondary schools and colleges will be given more time to set up mass testing. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:00Published
Prime Minister Boris Johnson signs Brexit deal [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson signs Brexit deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has signed the relevant treaty documents after his Brexit deal passed through the Commons. He said the treaty was 'not the end, but a new beginning.' Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Instagram is rolling out new notifications about COVID-19 information

Instagram is rolling out new notifications about COVID-19 information Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Instagram is announcing two new features to help combat...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •BGR India



Related videos from verified sources

Kirk Cameron Leads Group Caroling Events in Protest of California’s Stay-at-Home Orders [Video]

Kirk Cameron Leads Group Caroling Events in Protest of California’s Stay-at-Home Orders

Kirk Cameron Leads Group Caroling Events in Protest of California’s Stay-at-Home Orders. Kirk Cameron is facing criticism for his careless behavior during the COVID-19 pandemic. . The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:26Published
Watch: Shriram Nene helps wife Madhuri Dixit prepare 'kanda poha' [Video]

Watch: Shriram Nene helps wife Madhuri Dixit prepare 'kanda poha'

Actor Madhuri Dixit has been posting cooking videos on her YouTube channel. In a new video, Madhuri takes fans through the steps of making kanda poha. In the video, the actor is joined by her husband,..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:37Published