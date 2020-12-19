Dallas Native Writes Letter To Wife Before Dying Of COVID-19 In Hospital
The widow of a Dallas native who died of COVID-19 is sharing the letter he wrote from his hospital bed.
Parkland Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Of Frontline Healthcare WorkersDallas County's only public hospital and one of the country's largest, Parkland is now distributing its first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to essential healthcare staff.
'Light At The End Of The Tunnel,' Parkland Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Of Frontline Healthcare WorkersDallas County's only public hospital and one of the country's largest, Parkland is now distributing its first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to essential healthcare staff. Katie Johnston reports.
COVID-19 Vaccinations Underway At Methodist Dallas Medical CenterDoses of the COVID-19 vaccine are on the ground at Methodist Dallas Medical Center this morning. The hospital is among one of the first in the U.S. to receive the medicine.