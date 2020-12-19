Global  
 

'NorCal Rapist' Roy Waller Sentenced to 897 Years

'NorCal Rapist' Roy Waller Sentenced to 897 Years

'NorCal Rapist' Roy Waller Sentenced to 897 Years

Roy Charles Waller, a serial rapist who terrorized Northern California for at least 15 years, was sentenced Friday to life behind bars.

(12-18-20)


