Why we must stop dancing to the sound of our own oppression | Madame Gandhi

Popular music is often riddled with misogynistic lyrics that objectify and demean women ... so why are we listening and dancing to it?

Performing a sample of her original song "Top Knot Turn Up" and sharing clips from her female-directed music video of "See Me Thru," activist and musician Madame Gandhi explains why she's making sex-positive music that doesn't contribute to anyone's oppression -- and calls on music lovers to get down to tunes that empower everyone.