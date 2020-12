Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:29s - Published 3 minutes ago

WEB EXTRA: Fire Department Helps Santa See Children

The Chattanooga Fire Department helped give Santa Claus a lift on Wednesday (12/16) to help say Merry Christmas to hematology and oncology patients at the Children's Hospital at Erlanger in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Santa even got to FaceTime with some patients.