Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Friday 10 p.m. COVID-19 update

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 04:05s - Published
Friday 10 p.m. COVID-19 updateFriday 10 p.m. COVID-19 update

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

US COVID-19 Hospitalizations And New Cases Break All Time Record

COVID-19 hospitalizations and new cases in the United States hit new record on Thursday. As per the...
RTTNews - Published

Situation Update, Dec. 18th - Cyber Red Dawn attack on USA is prelude to TOTAL WAR with China

(Natural News) This is the most important Situation Update we’ve published so far. It’s for...
NaturalNews.com - Published

United States: Washington, D.C. Update: Bipartisan Emergency COVID Relief Act Of 2020 - Becker & Poliakoff

Tuesday evening, the House passed HR 8900, an appropriations Continuing Resolution ("CR") that...
Mondaq - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Whitmer announces some businesses allowed to open, pays tribute to Benny Napoleon [Video]

Whitmer announces some businesses allowed to open, pays tribute to Benny Napoleon

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer gave an update on COVID-19 Friday afternoon with Dr. Joneigh Khaldun and MDHHS Director Robert Gordon.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:10Published
Palm Beach County to receive 18,000 doses of Moderna vaccine next week [Video]

Palm Beach County to receive 18,000 doses of Moderna vaccine next week

Palm Beach County officials held a Friday afternoon news conference and provided an update on COVID-19 and vaccine distribution.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:48Published
Salons, barber shops and gyms reopen after second shutdown [Video]

Salons, barber shops and gyms reopen after second shutdown

During a COVID-19 update on Friday, Governor Cuomo announced gyms and salons could reopen in Orange Zones with weekly testing and reduced capacity.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:09Published