Related videos from verified sources BPD Launches Internal Investigation Over Body Camera Footage From Protests



The investigation stems from the release of body camera footage from the night protests broke out in Boston over the killing of George Floyd. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 02:13 Published 5 hours ago NYPD used excessive force during protests -report



The New York Police Department used 'excessive enforcement' during the wave of protests across the city this summer against police brutality and racism, according to a report published Friday by New.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:49 Published 7 hours ago DOI: NYPD Excessive Force Heightened Protest Tensions



The NYPD is on the hot seat as a damaging report by the Department of Investigation slams the police response to the George Floyd protests. CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer has more. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:04 Published 11 hours ago