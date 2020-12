UC College of Medicine sees record number of applicants amid COVID-19 pandemic Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:09s - Published 2 days ago UC College of Medicine sees record number of applicants amid COVID-19 pandemic Following a national trend in medical school applications, this year's pool of applicants at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine -- more than 6,000 strong -- could be one of the strongest in the college's history. 0

