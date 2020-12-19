Video Credit: KIMT - Published 7 minutes ago

The former Tiger signed his Letter of Intent to play football at South Dakota State University.

From Stewartville to Brookings, Josh Buri talks playing his senior season in South Dakota

For south question: what does a standout running back do when the game he was born to play shuts down at home?

Turns out, he moves someplace where the game is still being played.

Kimt news 3 sports director kaleb gillock joins us with the story of an athlete on the move.

Up his bags and headed west for south dakota so he could get a full football season in.

It was a tough decision ?

*- leaving behind friends and family he made at stewartville.

But that decision is paying off in the long run.

Kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland has our story.xx josh buri dominanted minnesota football in 2019.

He rushed for more than 2,000 yards his junior season ?

"* and led stewartville to a section title game apperance.

He was primed for another strong year as a senior in 2020 ?

but the pandemic changed his plans.

"obviously it was a very hard decision."

The fall football season was delayed in the gopher state ?

with no end in sight.

The summer before his senior year, buri and a teammate made the difficult decision to transfer to brookings high school in south dakota ?

"* three and a hal hours from stewartville.

The move allowed josh to play a full season of high school football.

"it was probably the best decision i could do for myself but it was definitely the right choice."

The decision seems to be panning out for the senior?

"* who rushed for nearly 1,700 yards in the fall?

"* leading the bobcats to the class 11aa championship game.

Another year putting up video game numbers led to more attention on the recruiting trail.

"everything started falling together during midseason, everything recruiting picked up and everything.

So i got everything i wanted out of moving to brookings and it's been the best year of my life so far."

The running back landed a scholarship offer to south dakota state ?

less than two miles from his high school.

For the next four years ?

"* brookings will continue to be his new home.

And buri can't wait to put on a jackrabbits uniform.

After his junior season.

"* jos zero scholarship offers after his junior season.

He had