SK IN THE PAINT 12-18-20

Video Credit: WTHI - Published 3 minutes ago

Welcome back.

South knox got to open their season before many most of our area teams did but has not seen the court in the past 23 days due to shutdowns.

They returned to the court tonight hosting the cardinals of washington catholic.

1st qtr, let the big dawg eat!

Junior cody dawson with the lay in.

The cardinals wisely just got out of the big man's way.

Next trip for the cardinals, sophomore mark kanapia with the stutter step and the floater.

It's a one point ball game early.

But the spartans would pull away from there, another easy hoop at the rim for dawson as washington catholic has no one who can match him down low.

Later in the game, senior garrett holscher with the three from the wing, buckets.

Spartans on a 7-0 run.

You know coach burkett's teams will always play tough defense.

Dylan maeder gets the steal and the assist off the brennon robison lay in.

In all the spartans had in all the robison lay in.

In all the spartans had five players finish in double digits as they went on to beat washington catholic 96-16.