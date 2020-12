Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

The FDA has approved the Moderna coronavirus vaccine for emergency use

Granted emergency use authorization... for moderna's covid-19 vaccine.

L3: developing now white fda authorizes moderna's covid-19 vaccine the f-d-a says it's allowing people 18 and older to receive it.

The authorization follows a recommendation yesterday ... from the f-d-a's advisory committee.

The moderna vaccine... is now the second vaccine... authorized for use in