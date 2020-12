The Los Angeles Police Department Friday released video of a road rage incident that killed a young mother and critically injured her son in hopes that someone could identify one of the drivers involved.



Related videos from verified sources Possible Road Rage Incident Ends In Fatal Shooting On 15 Freeway In Ontario



The driver of a vehicle was shot and killed Monday evening on the 15 Freeway in Ontario, in what investigators said was a possible road rage incident. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:05 Published 1 week ago Bronx Road Rage Drive-By Shooting Caught On Video



The NYPD released surveillance video of the shooting, which happened last month in the Mt. Eden section. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:26 Published 2 weeks ago AAA: Don't Let Holiday Season Drive You Into A Rage



Tensions could be higher than normal on the roadways this holiday season, due to the combination of everyday stress, the pandemic and the holiday season itself. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:40 Published 2 weeks ago