SULLIVAN GBB ITP 12-18-20 Video Credit: WTHI - Published 7 minutes ago SULLIVAN GBB ITP 12-18-20 SULLIVAN GBB ITP 12-18-20 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend We had one girls game in the area tonight and it invovled one of our hottest teams.... sullivan is six and ohh and off to their best start since 2011..... the lady arrows had a wic road game at greencastle... nice passing by sullivan....this lady arrows team is so unselfish...gracie shorter finds the shot she likes and buries the three.... gracie was feeling it early.....she bombs away again from distance and doesn't even touch the rim on that three....gracie had 15.... kevin orpurt didn't call for rain tonight but sullivan was making it rain three's in greencastle....another three this time from delainey shorter...she went for 12...... that three point shot can be contagious...avery wiltermood jions the three point parade....with her own trifecta....sullivan up 13-6.... second quarter...sullivan playing some defense...they create the turnover....delainey shorter gets the steal and she's off to the races...she goes coast to coast...nice finish.... sullivan wins again 47-30......lady arrows improve to seven and ohh..it's their best start





You Might Like

