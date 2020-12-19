Macon-Bibb Engineering building renamed in honor of former employee

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 7 minutes ago

MACON, Georgia(41 NBC/WMGT)- The Macon-Bibb Engineering building is being renamed in honor of Robert E.

Clause here as well.

Santa also made a special apperance this afternoon to take photos.

Macon-bibb county held a special ceremony this morning, to rename the county's engineering building... in honor of robert e.

Fountain.

41nbc's lizbeth gutierrez attended the ceremony, and she has more.

"i am just so happy and proud to be here this is one of the last things i will do as a county commissioner and to be involved with it with having a resolution, but it took the entire board to pass this."

Robert e.

Fountain lived in macon for fifty five years.

He served as the former bibb county engineer.

Commisioner joe allen speaks highly of how much mr. fountain did for the community.

"bobby had a legacy and his legacy was do good and treat people, and he did an awesome job."

Robby fountain, son of mr. fountain, says his father loved history -- he loved macon -- and he loved being the county engineer.

"by renaming this building the robert e.

Fountain engineering building really says a lot to our family, how much the community really thought of our father."

Friends were there to show support.

They say he took the job serious and loved it.

"this was never a job to my father this was always almost a privledge if you would to have worked for here because he loved bibb county so much."

During the event, many shared stories of the memories they had c1 3 b13 with him.

In macon, lizbeth gutierrez, 41 nbc news.

The engineering