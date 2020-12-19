Canadian health authorities may not allow NHL teams Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:14s - Published 4 minutes ago Canadian health authorities may not allow NHL teams to play there. Canadian health authorities may not allow NHL teams to play there. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources Sources: Canadian NHL teams may play in U.S. The NHL told its seven Canadian-based teams on Thursday that there is a possibility they will have to...

ESPN - Published 15 hours ago





