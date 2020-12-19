Guilty plea in murder trial
Jacksonville woman pleas guilty in a murder case involving her detective husband
Slain woman's family seeks answersThe family of a woman found dead outside her house eight hours after calling 911 to report a prowler faced the man accused in her slaying during a court hearing Friday.
11pm Damou Akbar Bradley 11182020After a three day trial in Scott County a judge has found a man guilty of attempted murder and assault in a 2017 attack of his then girlfriend.
Judge gives teen 20 years in juvenile prison for Tippecanoe Mall shootingIyon Erves was found guilty of attempted murder during a bench trial in July.