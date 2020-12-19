New tool aims to build transparency in justice system

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 01:49s - Published 3 minutes ago

DNA EVIDENCE FOUND UNDER THECLERK’S FINGERNAILS AND BLOODFOUND AT THE CRIME SCENE.TRUST THROUGH TRANSPARENCY.THE HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY STATEATTORNEYS OFFICE... JUSTLAUNCHED AN ON-LINE TOOL... THATALLOWS YOU TO SEE HOW FAIRLY....THE ’’CRIMINAL JUSTICE SYSTEM’’IS WORKING FOR YOU!

HEATHERLEIGH NAVIGATED THE SITE... ANDFINDS OUT... WHAT THE STATEATTORNEY HIMSELF... WOULD LIKETO SEE CHANGED.(21-28)(44-49)A FIRST OF ITS KIND IN THESTATE OF FLORIDA.

A DASHBOARD2 YEARS IN THE MAKING THATSTATE ATTORNEY ANDREW WARREN ISHOPING WILL BUILD TRUST IN THECOMMUNITY."Especially now at a time wherepublic trust in the criminaljustice system is at a relativelow, we’re showing that we arewilling to open our kimono,reveal everything we have to betransparent with the community."THE SITE LAUNCHED THURSDAYMORNING.

AND COMPARES DATAYEAR TO YEAR, AND MONTH TOMONTHYOU CAN TRACK ALL KINDS OFSTATISTICS AS THEY RELATE TO THEJUSTICE SYSTEM... LIKE HOWLIKELY IT IS THE SAO WILL PURSUEYOUR CASE..

BASED ON YOUR RACE.IN DECEMBER OF LAST YEAR, THESTATE ATTORNEY’S OFFICE WAS MORELIKELY TO DISMISS A BLACKPERSON’S CASE BY 5.8% COMPAREDTO THE OVERALL AVERAGE INOCTOBER IT WAS NEARLY DOUBLETHAT AT 10.7%."We can’t fix what we can’t see.So identifying problematic areasis the first step to findingthose solutions."BUT THERE ARE BRIGHT SPOTSWARREN IS PROUD OF FORINSTANCE NEARLY 5,000 YOUNPEOPLE WERE ARRESTED IN 2017COMPARED TO ABOUT 3500 IN 2019AND FEWER KIDS ARE BEING CHARGEDAS ADULTS THAN THEY WERE4-YEARS-AGO THANKS TO DIVERSIONPROGRAMS AND CIVIL CITATIONS.PLUS, FEWER PEOPLE ARE BEINGCRIMINALLY CHARGED FOR DRIVINGON A SUSPENDED LICENSE KEEPINGTHEM OUT OF POVERTY TRAPS."A lot of the data doesn’t tellus exactly what the problem asmuch as it starts to probequestions.

Why is somethingworking in a particular way?

Andso we need to start asking thosequestions to find the underlyingcauses."WARREN IS HOPING THE INFORMATIONCAN ARM THE PUBLIC WITH THEKNOWLEDGE THEY NEED TO MAKECHANGES TOO"This data allows outside groupsto focus on what’s important tothem and then engage in a moreproductive dialogue with ouroffice about where we’re fallingshort and where we can dobetter."JACKSONVILLE IS ROLLING OUT ASIMILAR DASHBOARD LATER THISMONTH.

