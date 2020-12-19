Post-vaccine travel surge

THE NEXT TIME YOU’RE CRAVING ATHE TRAVEL INDUSTRY SAY THEY ARESEEING A SURGE IN RESERVATIONSFOR THE SECOND HALF OF 2021 ANDBEYOND.A SPOKESPERSON FOR S
CDC Issues New Holiday Travel GuidelinesWith a recent surge in cases nationwide linked to Thanksgiving travel, government and health officials are urging everyone to stay home this holiday season.
Public health experts urge caution around Christmas to prevent surge in COVID-19 casesWith Christmas just 10 days away, public health experts are urging families to be cautious around the holiday to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Daily Covid-19 Minute: Holiday TravelWe’ve added at least a million new covid cases in the U.S. in just the past few days. And, experts say thanksgiving gatherings could add another surge on top of the one already happening.