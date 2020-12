Lawmakers Urge ABC Not To Fine Restaurants For Coronavirus Violations Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:34s - Published 6 minutes ago Lawmakers Urge ABC Not To Fine Restaurants For Coronavirus Violations More than a dozen state lawmakers are calling on the state's Alcohol and Beverage Control agency to stop fining restaurants for coronavirus violations. 0

