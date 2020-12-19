Locals rush to Coimbatore market for Christmas shopping

Coimbatore man walks 36,000 steps in 5 hours, creates world record



A 46-year-old man from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore has created a new world record on his birthday. Jawahar Karthikeyan has entered Asian Records Academy of walking highest number of steps in six hours by an individual in male category. Karthikeyan, however, doesn't want to stop, and is now planning to compete in the 24 hours category. "In 5 hours, I have exceeded the minimum requirement of walking 36,000 footsteps. Shortly, I am also going in for 24 hours record where in I will definitely break the previous record," said Jawahar to ANI.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:19 Published on January 1, 1970