Locals rush to Coimbatore market for Christmas shopping

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Markets in Coimbatore were decked up ahead of Christmas.

A local said, "COVID-19 ruined everything this year.

I hope Christmas will be good and we'll be able to enjoy it." There are 9,781 active cases of Coronavirus in State, as per last update by State govt.

World will celebrate Christmas on December 25.


