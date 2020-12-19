'Must plan on achieving nation-building targets': PM Modi at ASSOCHAM Foundation Week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a keynote address at ASSOCHAM Foundation Week 2020 on December 19 said that India received a record amount of FDI during COVID pandemic. PM Modi said, "The world has confidence in the Indian economy. During the coronavirus pandemic when the world is distraught over channelling investments, we have received a record amount of FDI. We have to increase our domestic investments in order to sustain this confidence."
Braving cold wave, farmers continue to hold protest against centre's three farm laws. 'Delhi Chalo' protest entered 24th day at Singhu border on December 19. Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an address to farmers in Madhya Pradesh, via video conferencing, said farm laws were discussed extensively for 20-22 years.
India on December 19 successfully test-fired it's Advanced Tower Artillery Gun System Howitzer which tracked the target accurately and successfully at Balasore firing range in Odisha. In a bid to promote Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed the gun in partnership with private sector industry. DRDO assured 200 Indian howitzers to be ready for induction in 18 months.
Is the government's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' scheme different from an import substitution policy? While answering the question, Samiran Chakraborty, chief economist, India, Citibank explained that the government is planning to prevent complacency among domestic manufacturers due to import tariffs, by dangling the threat of foreign take-overs. The discussion with Mitali Mukherjee, Fellow, ORF was part of Mint's Road to Recovery series focused on the upcoming Budget.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:32Published