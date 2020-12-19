Global  
 

'Must plan on achieving nation-building targets': PM Modi at ASSOCHAM Foundation Week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a keynote address at ASSOCHAM Foundation Week 2020 on December 19.

PM Modi said, "In coming years, for Atmanirbhar Bharat, all of you should exert all possible force which can be mustered.

World is heading towards another Industrial Revolution.

So from today we must plan and act on achieving our nation-building targets."


