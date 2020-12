River bursts banks flooding road in Cornwall in the UK Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:43s - Published 4 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:43s - Published River bursts banks flooding road in Cornwall in the UK Footage filmed last night (December 18) shows roads submerged by water overflowing from river banks in Launceston in Cornwall.A road had been closed with 3ft of water inundating the area. 0

