Amit Shah pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda at Ramakrishna Ashram in Kolkata

‘Keep national interest above ideologies’: PM Modi tells JNU students



PM Narendra Modi unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Jawaharlal Nehru University via video-conferencing. PM Modi urged students to keep up the spirit of debate but also added that their ideology should not be above national interest. ‘One thing that has harmed our democratic system a lot is giving priority to ideology over national interest. Our ideology should be seen supporting not opposing nation in matters of national interest,’ PM Modi said during his address to students. PM Modi spoke about the emergency period and said that leaders from all parties and ideologies had come together in national interest. He said that no political leader had to compromise on their ideology but they made national interest their priority. ‘You should not compromise on your ideology for selfish reasons. Such kind of opportunism cannot succeed in these times,’ PM Modi added. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:11 Published on January 1, 1970