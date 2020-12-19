Amit Shah pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda at Ramakrishna Ashram in Kolkata

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Siddheshwari Kali Temple in West Bengal's Midnapore on December 19. He also visited Devi Mahamaya Temple and offered prayers there. He was accompanied by BJP's general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. HM Shah is on a two-day visit to the state.
Union home minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata on December 19 for a two-day visit. Shah will take stock of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) affairs in West Bengal ahead of the assembly elections scheduled to be held next year. “I bow to this revered land of greats like Gurudev Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee,” Shah tweeted as he reached the state capital of Kolkata. Several Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders including Suvendu Adhikari quit the party and are likely to join the BJP as per reports. Shah is slated to address a public rally at Midnapore today. Watch the full video for more.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the JNU campus on November 12 via video conferencing. Education Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal was also present during the virtual unveiling ceremony. PM Modi during the ceremony said, 'I wish that this statue inspires everyone, gives courage, compassion and teaches us dedication and intense love for our country.'
PM Narendra Modi unveiled a statue of Swami Vivekananda at the Jawaharlal Nehru University via video-conferencing. PM Modi urged students to keep up the spirit of debate but also added that their ideology should not be above national interest. ‘One thing that has harmed our democratic system a lot is giving priority to ideology over national interest. Our ideology should be seen supporting not opposing nation in matters of national interest,’ PM Modi said during his address to students. PM Modi spoke about the emergency period and said that leaders from all parties and ideologies had come together in national interest. He said that no political leader had to compromise on their ideology but they made national interest their priority. ‘You should not compromise on your ideology for selfish reasons. Such kind of opportunism cannot succeed in these times,’ PM Modi added. Watch the full video for all the details.
