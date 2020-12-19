Global  
 

Amit Shah pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda at Ramakrishna Ashram in Kolkata

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Amit Shah pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda at Ramakrishna Ashram in Kolkata

Amit Shah pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda at Ramakrishna Ashram in Kolkata

Union Home Minister Amit Shah paid tribute to Swami Vivekananda at Ramakrishna Ashram in Kolkata on Dec 19.

He is on a two-day visit to the state.

"This is the place where Vivekananda Ji was born.

Vivekananda Ji connected modernity and spirituality.

I pray that we are able to walk on the path he showed us," said Union Home Minister Amit Shah.


