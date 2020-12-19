Global  
 

'Govt planning to make a hill city between Zoji La, Z-Morh tunnels'_ Gadkari

Video Credit: LiveMint - Duration: 01:58s - Published
'Govt planning to make a hill city between Zoji La, Z-Morh tunnels'_ GadkariGovtplanningtomakeahillcitybetweenZojiLaZMorhtunnelsGadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Gadkari said that the government is planning to make a 'hill city' between Zoji La and Z-Morh tunnels. The union Minister added that the ministry..

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on December 17 said there is a 19-km area between Zoji La and Z-Morh in Ladakh is more beautiful than Switzerland's Davos. "We are planning to..

