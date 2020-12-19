FDA Grants Emergency Authorization To Moderna Vaccine
On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration granted Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorization.
KDKA's Chris Hoffman has the latest.
FDA approves Moderna vaccine 12.18.20The FDA has approved the Moderna coronavirus vaccine for emergency use
FDA Authorizes Emergency Use Of Moderna's COVID-19 VaccineThe Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization to the COVID vaccine developed by Moderna.
Moderna vaccine gets the okThe vaccine has received emergency use authorization.