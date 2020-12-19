‘Premier League as competitive as ever’

West Ham manager David Moyes believes the Premier League is as competitive as it has ever been, insisting there is not much to separate the teams this season.



Related videos from verified sources After 7-year ban for alleged IPL spot-fixing, Sreesanth to play competitive cricket



Cricketer S Sreesanth is back in the game after seven years of long-ban. He was banned from cricket for alleged spot-fixing during the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Indian pacer will take part.. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:02 Published 3 weeks ago Bale: Spurs can be very competitive



On loan Tottenham forward Gareth Bale says his side are not getting carried away he scored the winner to beat Brighton 2-1, a result which lifted them to second in the Premier League. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:29 Published on November 2, 2020 Bilic: European PL could kill domestic football



West Brom head coach Slaven Bilic believes the introduction of a European Premier League risks domestic football becoming less competitive. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:57 Published on October 22, 2020