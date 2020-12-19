Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Premier League as competitive as ever’

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:32s - Published
‘Premier League as competitive as ever’

‘Premier League as competitive as ever’

West Ham manager David Moyes believes the Premier League is as competitive as it has ever been, insisting there is not much to separate the teams this season.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Petr Cech to play for Chelsea’s development squad against Tottenham Hotspur in first competitive match since 2019

Petr Cech is set to feature for Chelsea’s development squad in Monday’s Premier League 2 clash...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •Daily Star



Related videos from verified sources

After 7-year ban for alleged IPL spot-fixing, Sreesanth to play competitive cricket [Video]

After 7-year ban for alleged IPL spot-fixing, Sreesanth to play competitive cricket

Cricketer S Sreesanth is back in the game after seven years of long-ban. He was banned from cricket for alleged spot-fixing during the 2013 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Indian pacer will take part..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:02Published
Bale: Spurs can be very competitive [Video]

Bale: Spurs can be very competitive

On loan Tottenham forward Gareth Bale says his side are not getting carried away he scored the winner to beat Brighton 2-1, a result which lifted them to second in the Premier League.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:29Published
Bilic: European PL could kill domestic football [Video]

Bilic: European PL could kill domestic football

West Brom head coach Slaven Bilic believes the introduction of a European Premier League risks domestic football becoming less competitive.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:57Published