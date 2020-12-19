Global  
 

Jairam Ramesh tenders apology to Vivek Doval in connection with defamation case

Jairam Ramesh tenders apology to Vivek Doval in connection with defamation case

Jairam Ramesh tenders apology to Vivek Doval in connection with defamation case

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh apologised to NSA's son Vivek Doval on December 19.

Ramesh's apology comes after Vivek Doval filed defamation case against him.

Speaking on this Junior Doval said that he has accepted an apology against Jairam Ramesh but criminal case against Caravan magazine will continue.

"Jairam Ramesh has given an apology, and we have accepted it.

The criminal defamation case against Caravan magazine will continue," said Vivek Doval, son of NSA Ajit Doval, in Delhi.


