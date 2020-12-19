Jairam Ramesh tenders apology to Vivek Doval in connection with defamation case

Leaders remembered Jawaharlal Nehru on his 131st birth anniversary. PM Modi took to twitter to pay tribute to India's first Prime Minister. Congress' Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute to Nehru at Delhi's Shanti Vana. VP Venkaiah Naidu also paid respect to Nehru on his birth anniversary. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid floral tribute to Nehru at Parliament. Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shashi Tharoor, Jairam Ramesh also paid tribute to Nehru. Born in 1889, in UP's Prayagraj, Nehru remains India's longest serving PM. Nehru became PM on August 15, 1947, following an active role in freedom struggle. The Congress stalwart breathed his last on May 27, 1964. November 14 is also celebrated as Children's Day in the country.
2016's surgical strike continues to haunt Pakistan. Pakistan has claimed that "India is planning surgical strike to divert attention from its 'domestic troubles'". Pakistan Foreign Minister Qureshi claimed that Islamabad has 'credible inputs'. Qureshi's made startling claims during press conference in Abu Dhabi on December 18. "An important development has cropped up [...] I've learned through our intelligence forces [...] that India is planning a surgical strike against Pakistan," Pakistan's news outlet Dawn quoted Qureshi. NSA to Pakistan Prime Minister in a series of tweets echoed with Pakistan Foreign Minister. Foreign Minister's comments come amid frequent ceasefire violations by his country. His claims come days after two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) opposite Naushera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district by the Indian Army while retaliating to ceasefire violation by the Pakistan. Qureshi made similar claims in April 2019 when he had said Pakistan has "reliable intelligence" that India will attack. In 2016, days after Pakistani terrorists attacked the Indian Army at Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army conducted a surgical strike across Line of Control in Pakistan occupied Kashmir and destroyed launch pads completely, killing many terrorists.
Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal on December 19 briefed on COVID-19 situation. He said that it seems third wave of COVID-19 is coming to end. "It appears that the third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi is now ending. Around 90,000 daily tests are being conducted in Delhi today. This is the highest number of daily tests in the country," said Delhi CM.