Watch: Parts of Dal Lake in Srinagar freeze amid severe winter

The parts of Dal Lake in Srinagar froze amid severe winter.

The minimum temperature recoded in Srinagar was -7 degree Celsius and maximum temperature was at 10 degree Celsius.

A local said, "I was very young when I remember it happening, last.

This year it is bitingly cold".