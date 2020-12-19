Watch: Parts of Dal Lake in Srinagar freeze amid severe winter

The first-ever boat ambulance service, equipped with health facilities, will start on Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir Valley soon and is expected to benefit thousands of people living in the area. Tariq Ahmad Patloo, a houseboat owner thought of the concept of floating ambulance service when he tested positive for COVID-19 two months back and needed help to visit a hospital. Watch the full video for more details.
The COVID induced-lockdown had put a full stop on normal lives and proved to be bane for sportpersons. To boost the enthusiasm of players, a district-level table tennis championship organised in the Valley post lockdown. The District Table Tennis Association organised the event at Indoor Stadium Polo Ground in Srinagar. About 90 players under different categories for men and women participated in the tournament. The participants hoped for more such events in the future. The prominent cricketer from J and K, Parvez Rasool also visited the stadium to boost morale of the players.