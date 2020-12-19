Global  
 

Watch: Parts of Dal Lake in Srinagar freeze amid severe winter

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:21s
The parts of Dal Lake in Srinagar froze amid severe winter.

The minimum temperature recoded in Srinagar was -7 degree Celsius and maximum temperature was at 10 degree Celsius.

A local said, "I was very young when I remember it happening, last.

This year it is bitingly cold".


Dal Lake Dal Lake Lake in Srinagar, [, India

Watch: Dal Lake gets boat ambulance to help amid Covid, medical emergencies [Video]

Watch: Dal Lake gets boat ambulance to help amid Covid, medical emergencies

The first-ever boat ambulance service, equipped with health facilities, will start on Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir Valley soon and is expected to benefit thousands of people living in the area. Tariq Ahmad Patloo, a houseboat owner thought of the concept of floating ambulance service when he tested positive for COVID-19 two months back and needed help to visit a hospital. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:57

Good news: First Boat Ambulance Service to start at Dal Lake in Srinagar soon

 The plan to make an emergency services boat was made to treat people who are in desperate need of help in times of an emergency.
DNA

Srinagar Srinagar City in Jammu and Kashmir, India

Srinagar witnesses coldest night of season at minus 6.6 degree Celsius

 As mercury dips, Drass in Ladakh was the coldest place in the country with the temperature recorded at a bone-chilling minus 29 degrees Celsius.
DNA
Table tennis championship organised in Srinagar post lockdown [Video]

Table tennis championship organised in Srinagar post lockdown

The COVID induced-lockdown had put a full stop on normal lives and proved to be bane for sportpersons. To boost the enthusiasm of players, a district-level table tennis championship organised in the Valley post lockdown. The District Table Tennis Association organised the event at Indoor Stadium Polo Ground in Srinagar. About 90 players under different categories for men and women participated in the tournament. The participants hoped for more such events in the future. The prominent cricketer from J and K, Parvez Rasool also visited the stadium to boost morale of the players.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:01

