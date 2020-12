Millions Prepare For "Super Saturday" Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:26s - Published 57 seconds ago Millions Prepare For "Super Saturday" Shoppers across the country and the world will be getting their last-minute holiday shopping done today on a day known as "Super Saturday." KDKA's Chris Hoffman has some tricks and tips on how to stay safe and get your shopping done. 0

