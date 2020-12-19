Sir Paul McCartney has learned to 'enjoy' being famous

Global  
 

Sir Paul McCartney has admitted he has come to "enjoy" being ultra famous and tends not to focus on the "non great moments".


Sir Paul McCartney and Idris Elba discuss fame during interview

Sir Paul McCartney has said he finds being famous “great” during an interview with Idris Elba.
Sir Paul McCartney: I will have the coronavirus vaccine as soon as I am allowed

Sir Paul McCartney has said he will have the coronavirus vaccine as soon as he is able to.
Eminem surprises fans in 2020 once again with "Music to Be Murdered By – Side B (Deluxe Edition)." Also out: Paul McCartney's new LP, "McCartney III."

Ringo Starr is releasing a new album, titled "Zoom In. CNN reports the album will feature contributions from Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl and Finneas. The album will feature five songs. The former..

