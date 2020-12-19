Global  
 

Sarah Brightman reunites with ex Andrew Lloyd Webber for Christmas

British soprano singer Sarah Brightman will reunite with her ex-husband Andrew LLoyd Webber as part of her livestream Christmas concert this weekend.


BBC Children In Need raised more than £37 million in 40th anniversary show [Video]

BBC Children In Need has raised more than £37 million following its 40thanniversary show. The annual fundraiser, which first aired in 1980, featuredappearances from stars including footballer Marcus Rashford, pop stars KylieMinogue and Dolly Parton, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and fitness guru JoeWicks. Shawn Mendes, Cher, Nile Rodgers and Robbie Williams were among thoseto provide musical entertainment during the programme.

Christmas Christmas Holiday originating in Christianity, usually December 25

Police: Suspicious blast wounds three in Nashville on Christmas

 An explosion shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, shattering windows, damaging buildings and wounding three people...
New Zealand Herald
'Best gift': Vaccinations begin in Latin America [Video]

Mexico this week inoculated its first person against COVID-19, kicking off a fightback from a pandemic that has killed 120,000 people in the country and battered the economy, celebrating a Christmas roll-out that also began elsewhere in Latin America.

America's unemployed face a bleak Christmas

 Millions are looking at a holiday season with barely enough to pay all their bills, let alone cook for a crowd or buy gifts.
CBS News
Pope urges nations to share COVID-19 vaccines [Video]

Pope Francis in his Christmas message on Friday said political and business leaders must not allow market forces and patent laws to take priority over making Covid 19 vaccines available to all, condemning nationalism and "the virus of radical individualism." This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

The Vendee Globe at Christmas, Dalin leads [Video]

Vendee Globe sailors enjoy Christmas Day, opening presents and being merry as Charlie Dalin holds on to a narrow lead.

Matt Hancock: The new variant is out of control [Video]

Health Secretary Matt Hancock tells Andrew Marr the new coronavirus variant isout of control. In England, Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas foralmost 18 million people in London,..

A Drag Christmas With RuPaul's Drag Race Star Nina West [Video]

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 star, Nina West, talks about her new Christmas album and how the music video for single ‘Cha Cha Heels’ was inspired by queer director John Waters. And the launch of a..

Christmas Catch movie - Emily Alatalo, Andrew Bushell, Franco Lo Presti [Video]

Christmas Catch movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Detective Mackenzie Bennett is hot on the trail of Carson, a suspected diamond thief, and goes undercover to catch him in the act. While undercover, Mack..

