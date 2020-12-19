Sarah Brightman reunites with ex Andrew Lloyd Webber for Christmas

British soprano singer Sarah Brightman will reunite with her ex-husband Andrew LLoyd Webber as part of her livestream Christmas concert this weekend.

The Vendee Globe at Christmas, Dalin leads Vendee Globe sailors enjoy Christmas Day, opening presents and being merry as Charlie Dalin holds on to a narrow lead.

Pope urges nations to share COVID-19 vaccines Pope Francis in his Christmas message on Friday said political and business leaders must not allow market forces and patent laws to take priority over making Covid 19 vaccines available to all, condemning nationalism and "the virus of radical individualism." This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Millions are looking at a holiday season with barely enough to pay all their bills, let alone cook for a crowd or buy gifts.

'Best gift': Vaccinations begin in Latin America Mexico this week inoculated its first person against COVID-19, kicking off a fightback from a pandemic that has killed 120,000 people in the country and battered the economy, celebrating a Christmas roll-out that also began elsewhere in Latin America.

An explosion shook the largely deserted streets of downtown Nashville early Christmas morning, shattering windows, damaging buildings and wounding three people...

BBC Children In Need raised more than £37 million in 40th anniversary show BBC Children In Need has raised more than £37 million following its 40thanniversary show. The annual fundraiser, which first aired in 1980, featuredappearances from stars including footballer Marcus Rashford, pop stars KylieMinogue and Dolly Parton, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and fitness guru JoeWicks. Shawn Mendes, Cher, Nile Rodgers and Robbie Williams were among thoseto provide musical entertainment during the programme.