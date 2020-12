Anthony Daniels uses his C-3PO character to pay tribute to Dave Prowse



Anthony Daniels has reprised his role as C-3PO to pay tribute to his fellowStar Wars star Dave Prowse, following his death. The death of the 85-year-oldactor, who played Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy, was announcedon Sunday.

